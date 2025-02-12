rawpixel
Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066404/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070077/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782733/vintage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Customizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782736/vintage-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782734/vintage-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070128/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Coverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089299/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Instagram post template, vintage textile pattern, be cheerful & pass it on quote
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543900/png-abstract-pattern-cheerful-passView license
Hooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066441/hooked-rug-center-design-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Loneliness quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686439/loneliness-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Choosing fabrics Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639222/choosing-fabrics-instagram-post-templateView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066406/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070130/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070113/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270361/home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074096/coverlet-detail-farmers-fancy-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066411/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license