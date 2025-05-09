Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageabstract artpublic domain abstractbarn public domainfacepatternpersonartwatercolorCoverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M BarnesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 901 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3074 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFarm girl aesthetic, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576833/farm-girl-aesthetic-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070128/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFarm girl aesthetic, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576831/farm-girl-aesthetic-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Applique) Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070125/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor farm animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15582039/editable-watercolor-farm-animal-design-element-setView licenseQuilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066404/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068147/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068191/quilt-block-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064124/applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070112/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149129/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149055/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148852/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066411/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseHome buyer paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236031/home-buyer-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseHooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066441/hooked-rug-center-design-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148606/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068141/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148699/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070077/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148564/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseSeminar Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732981/seminar-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066425/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148553/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068162/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license