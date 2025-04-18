Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagered barn public domaingeometric textile patternpatternartwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainCoverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M BarnesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2865 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149129/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower illustration, spring aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149723/flower-illustration-spring-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070128/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149055/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070130/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066404/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148699/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148606/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148852/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseQuilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licensePeony flower illustration on red background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150361/peony-flower-illustration-red-background-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070112/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseCoverlet (Applique) Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070125/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148564/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148553/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseHooked Rug - Center Design (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066441/hooked-rug-center-design-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseHooked Rug (Section of Border) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066443/hooked-rug-section-border-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103942/red-flower-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068147/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseCoverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089299/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070077/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower frame, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008222/red-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseRetro sun ray background, paper textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331499/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower frame, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103941/red-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148697/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070088/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor animals in Autumn element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148828/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070140/coverlet-detail-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license