rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard Iams
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainblackboardpaintingsornamentphotorug
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070105/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070094/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070095/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Earrings (1936) by J Howard Iams
Earrings (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065847/earrings-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072989/beaded-pin-cushion-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oval Shaving Mug (1936) by J Howard Iams
Oval Shaving Mug (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067317/oval-shaving-mug-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Pitcher (1936) by J Howard Iams
Pitcher (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070238/pitcher-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Jacquard Coverlet (1935/1942) by Paul Kelly
Jacquard Coverlet (1935/1942) by Paul Kelly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061044/jacquard-coverlet-19351942-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Tea Cup (1936) by J Howard Iams
Tea Cup (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072049/tea-cup-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Plate (1936) by J Howard Iams
Plate (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070288/plate-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Edward White
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059869/coverlet-19351942-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065865/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079444/coverlet-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074060/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Ginger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Ginger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080032/ginger-box-tin-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Book Mark & Birthday Wish (1938) by J Howard Iams
Book Mark & Birthday Wish (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078690/book-mark-birthday-wish-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Dress (1938) by J Howard Iams
Dress (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079741/dress-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license