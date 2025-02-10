Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainblackboardpaintingsornamentphotorugCoverlet (U.S. Seal) (1936) by J Howard IamsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3069 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070105/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070094/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlet (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070095/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseEarrings (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065847/earrings-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072989/beaded-pin-cushion-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOval Shaving Mug (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067317/oval-shaving-mug-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView licensePitcher (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070238/pitcher-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseJacquard Coverlet (1935/1942) by Paul Kellyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061044/jacquard-coverlet-19351942-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseTea Cup (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072049/tea-cup-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView licensePlate (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070288/plate-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseCoverlet (1935/1942) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059869/coverlet-19351942-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmbroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065865/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079444/coverlet-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseCoverlet (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074060/coverlet-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseGinger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080032/ginger-box-tin-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseBook Mark & Birthday Wish (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078690/book-mark-birthday-wish-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseDress (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079741/dress-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license