Cradle (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Rocking Chair (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Bombe Front Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Cradle (c. 1936) by Albert Gold
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Cradle (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Bake Room Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Settee (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Dropleaf Table (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Armchair (c. 1936) by Irving I Smith
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Brick-a-brack Shelf (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Highboy (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Cradle (c. 1936) by Louis Plogsted
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Desk (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Doll Cradle (c. 1936) by Julie C Brush
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Mirror (1936) by Harold Smith
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Chest (c. 1936) by Irving I Smith
Famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Cradle (c. 1936) by Karl Joubert
