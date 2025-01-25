rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrich
Save
Edit Image
fabric textureblue fabric public domainwoven rugfabric textilewatercolor texture white fabricclothwoven patternstexture textile
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999904/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView license
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059844/coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070123/coverlet-blanket-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView license
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Alois E Ulrich
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087861/jacquard-coverlet-detail-c-1941-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
Stack of clothes element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999473/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066313/handwoven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Denim label template, editable design
Denim label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14542366/denim-label-template-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Cute daisy flower background
Cute daisy flower background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778730/cute-daisy-flower-backgroundView license
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063971/woven-coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565236/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text & design
Bespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10723478/bespoke-tailor-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Organic comfort baby clothes template for social media, editable text
Organic comfort baby clothes template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20845008/organic-comfort-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
Blue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089246/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke tailor & clothing post template, editable text for social media
Bespoke tailor & clothing post template, editable text for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091690/bespoke-tailor-clothing-post-template-editable-text-for-social-mediaView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Green table cover mockup, home decor
Green table cover mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203537/green-table-cover-mockup-home-decorView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain license
Blue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
Blue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331788/blue-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Book drive Facebook post template
Book drive Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Donation Facebook post template
Donation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396516/donation-facebook-post-templateView license
Woven Bedspread (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Woven Bedspread (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072701/woven-bedspread-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote Facebook story template
Friendship quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789067/friendship-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubank
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089225/coverlet-c-1940-ann-belle-eubankFree Image from public domain license
Hanging handkerchief mockup, beige editable design
Hanging handkerchief mockup, beige editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403596/imageView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087612/coverlet-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license