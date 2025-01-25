Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagefabric textureblue fabric public domainwoven rugfabric textilewatercolor texture white fabricclothwoven patternstexture textileCoverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E UlrichOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 997 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3347 x 4029 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStack of clothes element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999904/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059844/coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseCoverlet (Blanket) (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070123/coverlet-blanket-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample mockup, brown realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView licenseJacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087861/jacquard-coverlet-detail-c-1941-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseStack of clothes element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999473/stack-clothes-element-set-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066313/handwoven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseDenim label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14542366/denim-label-template-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Shermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseCute daisy flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778730/cute-daisy-flower-backgroundView licenseWoven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063971/woven-coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample mockup, brown realistic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565236/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10723478/bespoke-tailor-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic comfort baby clothes template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20845008/organic-comfort-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327761/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured background, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270257/blue-fabric-textured-background-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089246/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing post template, editable text for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091690/bespoke-tailor-clothing-post-template-editable-text-for-social-mediaView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070147/coverlet-detail-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGreen table cover mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203537/green-table-cover-mockup-home-decorView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain licenseBlue fabric textured desktop wallpaper, block prints border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331788/blue-fabric-textured-desktop-wallpaper-block-prints-border-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseBook drive Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseDonation Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396516/donation-facebook-post-templateView licenseWoven Bedspread (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072701/woven-bedspread-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789067/friendship-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089225/coverlet-c-1940-ann-belle-eubankFree Image from public domain licenseHanging handkerchief mockup, beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403596/imageView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087612/coverlet-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license