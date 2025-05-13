rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cow Bell, #1 (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Save
Edit Image
cowartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquebell
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Minstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Minstrel Marionette (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067153/minstrel-marionette-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration set
Vintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071196/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072514/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Marionette (Detail) (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Marionette (Detail) (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075796/marionette-detail-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Beef butcher poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
Beef butcher poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23513456/image-tree-art-vintageView license
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"Fan Dancer" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072799/fan-dancer-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration set
Vintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061388/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView license
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
"King Saul" Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072796/king-saul-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Cow Bell #6 (With Star) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Cow Bell #6 (With Star) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070152/cow-bell-with-star-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Juggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Cow Bell #4 (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Cow Bell #4 (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070144/cow-bell-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
"Baby" Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
"Baby" Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064013/baby-hand-puppet-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Puppet - Policeman (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Hand Puppet - Policeman (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066290/hand-puppet-policeman-c-1936-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette - "Ahab" (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Marionette - "Ahab" (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080588/marionette-ahab-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079956/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Punch's Sweatheart (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Punch's Sweatheart (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081176/punchs-sweatheart-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Handwoven Tapestry Coverlet (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Handwoven Tapestry Coverlet (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080174/handwoven-tapestry-coverlet-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Six Bladed Food Chopper (1939) by Thomas Dooley
Six Bladed Food Chopper (1939) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084682/six-bladed-food-chopper-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Fruit character watercolor element set, editable design
Fruit character watercolor element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006572/fruit-character-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license
Flask (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
Flask (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066018/flask-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Cow Bell (1935/1942) by Dorothy Brennan
Cow Bell (1935/1942) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059877/cow-bell-19351942-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
Painted Glass (c. 1937) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076205/painted-glass-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064536/candlestick-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Keystone Design (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Keystone Design (c. 1936) by William Herbert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066787/keystone-design-c-1936-william-herbertFree Image from public domain license