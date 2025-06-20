rawpixel
Cow Bell #6 (With Star) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cow Bell #4 (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Cow Bell (1935/1942) by Dorothy Brennan
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
"Dog Toby" Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Hand Puppet Judy (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Cast Iron Toy Bank: Independence Hall (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Farm & kids book cover template
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Victorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Cow Bell, #1 (c. 1936) by Elmer Weise
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Sewing Box (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Miniature Basket (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Detail of Early Cutter (c. 1938) by Dorothy Brennan
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Pitcher (c. 1936) by American 20th Century
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Brown Pottery Toby Jug (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Learn about animals Instagram template, cute editable design for kids
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
