rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crazy Quilt (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Save
Edit Image
vintage abstract paintingtextile artpublic domain textilefabric paintingabstract painting collagefabricpatternsperson
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Patchwork Pattern (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Patchwork Pattern (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067530/patchwork-pattern-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Quilt (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068145/quilt-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Embroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Embroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065888/embroidered-picture-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Embroidered Banner (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Embroidered Banner (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065869/embroidered-banner-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064107/applique-quilt-c-1936-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Crazy Quilt (c. 1936) by Lena Nastasi
Crazy Quilt (c. 1936) by Lena Nastasi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070164/crazy-quilt-c-1936-lena-nastasiFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070128/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt - Log Cabin Pattern (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068213/quilt-log-cabin-pattern-c-1936-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
Throw blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067879/image-stars-heart-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Nightgown (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Nightgown (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067255/nightgown-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewis
Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084359/quilt-c-1939-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain license
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Book drive Facebook post template
Book drive Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397381/book-drive-facebook-post-templateView license
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067095/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
William Morris quote Facebook story template
William Morris quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067548/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Resort hotel Instagram post template, editable design and text
Resort hotel Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18430697/resort-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Donation Facebook post template
Donation Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396516/donation-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Quilt (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068146/quilt-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template and design
Chinese new year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725151/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license