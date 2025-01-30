Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domaindrawingsbagbedphotoantiqueCradle (c. 1936) by Karl JoubertOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 907 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3095 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDark green bean bag png mockup element, editable living room furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9571847/dark-green-bean-bag-png-mockup-element-editable-living-room-furniture-designView licenseCradle (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070141/cradle-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseBrown bean bag, editable living room furniture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9371354/brown-bean-bag-editable-living-room-furniture-designView licenseCradle (c. 1936) by Albert Goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070149/cradle-c-1936-albert-goldFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseCradle (c. 1936) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070171/cradle-c-1936-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licensePewter Spoon (c. 1936) by Karl Jouberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067768/pewter-spoon-c-1936-karl-joubertFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseSilver Tankard (c. 1936) by Karl Jouberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071501/silver-tankard-c-1936-karl-joubertFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1936) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065562/doll-cradle-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058901/babys-cradle-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseNow serving brunch poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793626/now-serving-brunch-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCradle (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070168/cradle-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCradle (c. 1938) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079460/cradle-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic study room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818954/aesthetic-study-room-interior-remixView licenseDay Bed (c. 1941) by Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087669/day-bed-c-1941-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072285/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseBaby Cradle (c. 1939) by Grace Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082528/baby-cradle-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072265/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseCabinet (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064469/cabinet-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain licenseLuggage, travel mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960629/luggage-travel-mockup-editable-designView licenseTabernacle (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081877/tabernacle-ecclesiastical-furniture-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue object element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278893/editable-blue-object-element-design-setView licenseBrick-a-brack Shelf (c. 1936) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069998/brick-a-brack-shelf-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable suitcase luggage mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12373193/editable-suitcase-luggage-mockup-designView licenseRocking Settee Cradle (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070591/rocking-settee-cradle-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseLuggage, travel mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11960654/luggage-travel-mockup-editable-designView licenseBed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064252/bed-c-1936-otto-hakeFree Image from public domain licenseLuggage suitcase editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120913/luggage-suitcase-editable-mockupView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066701/jug-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817908/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseHighboy (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066361/highboy-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseSuitcase luggage png element mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380031/suitcase-luggage-png-element-mockup-editable-designView licenseBed (c. 1936) by Natalie Simonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064246/bed-c-1936-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain license