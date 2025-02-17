Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageairplaneartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedaircraftCradle (c. 1936) by Edward L LoperOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 864 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2949 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlight training post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602269/flight-training-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065466/desk-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensePNG element Bulgaria travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894512/png-air-travel-vehicle-aircraftView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064944/chest-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFuture job post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602259/future-job-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseColonial Chimes (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065171/colonial-chimes-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseIron Cellar Door (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066531/iron-cellar-door-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFly with us Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686262/fly-with-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072493/wax-doll-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensePNG element Bhutan travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894927/png-element-bhutan-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseIron Bannister (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066543/iron-bannister-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFlight map Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686340/flight-map-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072503/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensePNG element Belarus travel, stamp tourism collage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901043/png-element-belarus-travel-stamp-tourism-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChina Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseTravel tourism png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595158/travel-tourism-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseTravel abroad aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512967/travel-abroad-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseMetal Lantern (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067131/metal-lantern-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseLaunching rocket png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539864/launching-rocket-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064478/calash-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseLow-back Stretcher Chair (c. 1942) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088616/low-back-stretcher-chair-c-1942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensePlane ticket Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466180/plane-ticket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Bannister (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066534/iron-bannister-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseBlue propeller plane , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790402/blue-propeller-plane-editable-oil-paintingView licenseLace on Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066804/lace-wax-doll-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFly now Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506991/fly-now-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCradle (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070141/cradle-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseFree trip, giveaway Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506987/free-trip-giveaway-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePadded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076209/padded-coverlet-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseFlight booking Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828432/flight-booking-instagram-post-templateView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072513/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePattens (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067562/pattens-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licensePink propeller plane , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785570/pink-propeller-plane-editable-oil-paintingView licensePattens (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067553/pattens-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license