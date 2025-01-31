rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugcreamphotocup
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070273/pitcher-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView license
Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072276/vase-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Flint Glass Bottles (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Flint Glass Bottles (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066044/flint-glass-bottles-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Chair (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064868/chair-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Lamp (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066909/lamp-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Garters (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Wedding Garters (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072545/wedding-garters-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Card Purse (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Card Purse (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064627/card-purse-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070225/pitcher-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Lion and Ball Figurine (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Lion and Ball Figurine (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066977/lion-and-ball-figurine-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Christening Robe (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Christening Robe (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065037/christening-robe-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Fractur: Christening Certificate (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Fractur: Christening Certificate (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066064/fractur-christening-certificate-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Infant's Dress and Shirt (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Infant's Dress and Shirt (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066488/infants-dress-and-shirt-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Trumpet Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Trumpet Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072212/trumpet-glass-vase-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Valance (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Valance (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072253/valance-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Souvenir Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Souvenir Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071742/souvenir-pitcher-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Bishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064333/bishop-hill-pitcher-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848523/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070259/pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849274/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849177/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license