rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Save
Edit Image
public domain crewel embroideryanimalbirdspatternsartvintagefloral patternspublic domain
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408576/art-crafts-workshop-facebook-post-templateView license
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067897/piece-crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Facebook post template
Egg hunt Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408210/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView license
Crewel Embroidered Panel (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Crewel Embroidered Panel (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074158/crewel-embroidered-panel-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bird illustrations on branches, editable design element set
Vintage bird illustrations on branches, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418015/vintage-bird-illustrations-branches-editable-design-element-setView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Purse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Colorful birds on branches, editable design element set
Colorful birds on branches, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418158/colorful-birds-branches-editable-design-element-setView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Sampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070650/sampler-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381047/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065276/crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Bed Hanging (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Bed Hanging (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064249/bed-hanging-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380076/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Embroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Embroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065891/embroidered-picture-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Film fest blog banner template
Film fest blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView license
Embroidered Fukusa
Embroidered Fukusa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628544/embroidered-fukusaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13725875/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Embroidered Rug (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Embroidered Rug (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074697/embroidered-rug-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380060/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065908/embroidery-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379637/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Embroidered Christening Blanket (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Embroidered Christening Blanket (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074682/embroidered-christening-blanket-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066406/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Lotto possibility blog banner template
Lotto possibility blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Hooked Rug (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086085/hooked-rug-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Handcrafted with love Instagram post template
Handcrafted with love Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117934/handcrafted-with-love-instagram-post-templateView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064124/applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Petit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Petit Point Embroidery (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076322/petit-point-embroidery-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable design
Aesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260721/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView license
Crewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070201/crewel-embroidered-valance-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Creative portfolio presentation template
Creative portfolio presentation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13847192/creative-portfolio-presentation-templateView license
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059917/crewel-embroidery-19351942-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter poster template
Happy easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13129172/happy-easter-poster-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066399/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072515/weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
White day ideas Instagram post template
White day ideas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117926/white-day-ideas-instagram-post-templateView license
Chair Seat (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
Chair Seat (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069136/chair-seat-19351942-suzanne-chapmanFree Image from public domain license