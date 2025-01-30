Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotocrescentdaggerCrescent - Butted Strap Hinge (c. 1936) by Donald StreeterOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3158 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseStrap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071930/strap-hinges-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseIron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseDoor Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSilver Knife (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071222/silver-knife-c-1936-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseTortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072166/tortoise-shell-lorgnette-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Mangle (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064336/bishop-hill-mangle-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseHinge (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083745/hinge-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066062/fork-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBishop Hill: Skate (1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064335/bishop-hill-skate-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license"Shutter Dog" (c. 1936) by Donald Streeterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064032/shutter-dog-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseQuill Sharpener Knife (c. 1936) by Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068127/quill-sharpener-knife-c-1936-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLatch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157967/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseShutter Hinge and Fastener (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070974/shutter-hinge-and-fastener-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1936) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071616/skewers-and-holder-c-1936-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license