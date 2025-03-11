rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Save
Edit Image
tapeartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingspinphotospoon
Best friends forever Facebook story template
Best friends forever Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789497/best-friends-forever-facebook-story-templateView license
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067940/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Colorful life Facebook story template, editable design
Colorful life Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486599/colorful-life-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Bellows (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Bellows (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064280/bellows-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
iPhone wallpaper aesthetic torn painting journal, brown background
iPhone wallpaper aesthetic torn painting journal, brown background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162211/iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-torn-painting-journal-brown-backgroundView license
Foot Warmer (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Foot Warmer (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066054/foot-warmer-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
iPhone wallpaper aesthetic ripped painting journal, beige background
iPhone wallpaper aesthetic ripped painting journal, beige background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144852/iphone-wallpaper-aesthetic-ripped-painting-journal-beige-backgroundView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Chair (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064863/chair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop Facebook story template, editable design
Art workshop Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480947/art-workshop-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Lap Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Lap Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066945/lap-desk-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic pastel sky mobile wallpaper, abstract border, editable design
Aesthetic pastel sky mobile wallpaper, abstract border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222040/aesthetic-pastel-sky-mobile-wallpaper-abstract-border-editable-designView license
Porch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Porch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068028/porch-settee-one-pair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Wedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Shoe (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078160/wedding-shoe-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994386/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Fan (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
Fan (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079844/fan-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Unicorn birthday background mobile wallpaper, editable cute design
Unicorn birthday background mobile wallpaper, editable cute design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082419/unicorn-birthday-background-mobile-wallpaper-editable-cute-designView license
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Under Bodice (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063812/wedding-under-bodice-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Arm Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058876/arm-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic pastel sky mobile wallpaper, abstract border, editable design
Aesthetic pastel sky mobile wallpaper, abstract border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9150709/aesthetic-pastel-sky-mobile-wallpaper-abstract-border-editable-designView license
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Settee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting washi tape remix set
Editable famous painting washi tape remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728383/editable-famous-painting-washi-tape-remix-setView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Linen (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069281/linen-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fan (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
Fan (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079846/fan-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Better together always Facebook story template
Better together always Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788930/better-together-always-facebook-story-templateView license
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Pillow Sham (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067943/pillow-sham-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077115/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting washi tape remix set
Editable famous painting washi tape remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722971/editable-famous-painting-washi-tape-remix-setView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Love quote , Instagram post template, editable design
Love quote , Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001507/love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Desk (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065457/desk-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Coffee making 101 Instagram story template, editable text
Coffee making 101 Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591211/coffee-making-101-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Calash (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Calash (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064480/calash-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license