rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pincushion (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoembroideryantique
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997120/embroidery-butterflyView license
Leather Book Cover (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Leather Book Cover (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066940/leather-book-cover-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Puppet - "Cotton Picker" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Puppet - "Cotton Picker" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068118/puppet-cotton-picker-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Pressed flower, editable design element set
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Puppet - "Chinese Minstrel" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Puppet - "Chinese Minstrel" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068112/puppet-chinese-minstrel-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Goblet (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066183/goblet-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044033/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Backdrop for Puppet Show (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Backdrop for Puppet Show (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072913/backdrop-for-puppet-show-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Powder Box (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Powder Box (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068057/powder-box-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
Purse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068110/purse-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Pincushion (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe
Pincushion (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067948/pincushion-c-1936-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Sewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Sewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069593/sewing-settee-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
Aesthetic watercolor flower set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView license
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082971/carved-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bud Vase (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Bud Vase (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073221/bud-vase-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073214/brooch-and-earrings-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Rag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Embroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Embroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065891/embroidered-picture-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
Vintage flower illustration, white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView license
Plaster Ornament (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Plaster Ornament (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070278/plaster-ornament-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license