Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoembroideryantiquePincushion (c. 1936) by Vera Van VorisOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 835 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2849 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEmbroidery butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997120/embroidery-butterflyView licenseLeather Book Cover (c. 1936) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066940/leather-book-cover-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licensePuppet - "Cotton Picker" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068118/puppet-cotton-picker-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licensePressed flower, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView licensePuppet - "Chinese Minstrel" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068112/puppet-chinese-minstrel-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGoblet (c. 1936) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066183/goblet-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseHand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044033/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBackdrop for Puppet Show (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072913/backdrop-for-puppet-show-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Box (c. 1936) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068057/powder-box-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068110/purse-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseMission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licensePincushion (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067948/pincushion-c-1936-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage paper craft collage editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069593/sewing-settee-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706335/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-set-editable-designView licenseCarved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082971/carved-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBud Vase (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073221/bud-vase-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch and Earrings (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073214/brooch-and-earrings-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseRag Doll "Johnnie" (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076712/rag-doll-johnnie-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseEmbroidered Picture (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065891/embroidered-picture-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower illustration, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713123/vintage-flower-illustration-white-background-editable-designView licensePlaster Ornament (c. 1936) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070278/plaster-ornament-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView licenseMissal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license