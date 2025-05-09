Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainplatepaintingsphotoPitcher (c. 1936) by BarnesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2925 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070235/pitcher-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070244/pitcher-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454472/kids-art-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072482/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963270/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067714/pewter-pitcher-c-1936-zimetFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544223/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070263/pitcher-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSouvenir Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071742/souvenir-pitcher-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070237/pitcher-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStoneware Pitcher (1936) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071912/stoneware-pitcher-1936-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1936) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067360/pa-german-dish-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072481/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070259/pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster with a smiling woman, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22673991/image-background-transparent-pngView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070281/pitcher-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licensePa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067404/pa-german-pie-dish-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseColorful vintage collage nature scene, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22333748/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070182/cream-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544230/kids-art-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070273/pitcher-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544214/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064333/bishop-hill-pitcher-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license