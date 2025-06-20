Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquePitcher (c. 1936) by Joseph SudekOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1003 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3423 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071948/sugar-bowl-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076440/pitcher-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070186/cream-pitcher-c-1936-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070281/pitcher-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070182/cream-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCreamer (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074144/creamer-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070221/pitcher-c-1936-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070237/pitcher-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseServer Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070740/server-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCup (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065353/cup-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072481/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070245/pitcher-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067907/pie-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070259/pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseTeapot (probably 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072066/teapot-probably-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070198/cream-pitcher-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license