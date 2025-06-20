Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagerobert stewartwatercolorartpublic domainpaintingsphotojarantiquePitcher (c. 1936) by Robert StewartOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3127 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072482/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCelery Holder (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064848/celery-holder-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBarber Bottle (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064223/barber-bottle-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072481/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView licenseBlown Decanter (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064364/blown-decanter-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFloral pink bottle sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082131/floral-pink-bottle-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRuby Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070602/ruby-pitcher-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFloral pink bottle off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072038/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-backgroundView licenseCruet (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065340/cruet-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral pink bottle orange background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072080/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-backgroundView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075657/lamp-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFloral pink bottle collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055666/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-beigeView licenseJug (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066708/jug-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral pink bottle collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072062/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-bloomView licenseOrnamental Blue Pitcher (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067298/ornamental-blue-pitcher-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral pink bottle iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072078/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licenseCorn Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065236/corn-glass-vase-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseFloral pink bottle iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072032/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-artView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070275/pitcher-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseGlass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075027/glass-pitcher-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165807/asian-adventure-poster-templateView licenseToleware Teapot (c. 1936) by Ernest Grahamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072153/toleware-teapot-c-1936-ernest-grahamFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSouvenir Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071742/souvenir-pitcher-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVase (1935/1942) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069921/vase-19351942-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070226/pitcher-c-1936-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704774/asian-adventure-instagram-post-templateView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain license