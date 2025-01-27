rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plate (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Save
Edit Image
baseballsportsartwatercolorcricketpublic domainplateclothing
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
Baseball Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Barber Shop Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Barber Shop Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064218/barber-shop-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Cricket match Instagram post template
Cricket match Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766550/cricket-match-instagram-post-templateView license
Barber Shop Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Barber Shop Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064216/barber-shop-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Baseball lessons Instagram story template, editable social media design
Baseball lessons Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213318/baseball-lessons-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Jardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Jardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Cricket blog banner template
Cricket blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536658/cricket-blog-banner-templateView license
Cordial Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Cordial Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065218/cordial-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports Instagram post template
Summer games sports Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766207/summer-games-sports-instagram-post-templateView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064583/candlestick-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Baseball classes Facebook post template
Baseball classes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395192/baseball-classes-facebook-post-templateView license
Basket (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Basket (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064229/basket-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Cricket poster template
Cricket poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536057/cricket-poster-templateView license
Liquor Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Liquor Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066979/liquor-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Sports day Instagram post template, editable text
Sports day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552392/sports-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066164/goblet-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp poster template
Sport camp poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064557/candlestick-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports blog banner template
Summer games sports blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536623/summer-games-sports-blog-banner-templateView license
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Cricket club poster template
Cricket club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536055/cricket-club-poster-templateView license
Covered Flip (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Covered Flip (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070067/covered-flip-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Cricket club Instagram post template, editable text
Cricket club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379169/cricket-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberg
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078674/bonnet-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Cricket Instagram post template, editable text
Cricket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379328/cricket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Lamp (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066906/lamp-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Sports day Facebook post template
Sports day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395189/sports-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086206/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Baseball slide icon png, editable design
Baseball slide icon png, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968802/baseball-slide-icon-png-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
Vase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087065/vase-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Junior team poster template
Junior team poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
Dress (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085749/dress-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Baseball glove aesthetic, sports illustration, editable design
Baseball glove aesthetic, sports illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820176/baseball-glove-aesthetic-sports-illustration-editable-designView license
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Covered Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070060/covered-mug-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Cricket rules blog banner template
Cricket rules blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536099/cricket-rules-blog-banner-templateView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066726/jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Baseball tryout Instagram post template
Baseball tryout Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452344/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-templateView license
Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067225/mug-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Baseball glove aesthetic png, sports illustration, editable design
Baseball glove aesthetic png, sports illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824978/baseball-glove-aesthetic-png-sports-illustration-editable-designView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066174/goblet-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license