rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070189/cream-pitcher-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flint Glass Bottles (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Flint Glass Bottles (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066044/flint-glass-bottles-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Lamp (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066909/lamp-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072276/vase-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trumpet Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Trumpet Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072212/trumpet-glass-vase-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Chair (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064868/chair-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wedding Garters (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Wedding Garters (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072545/wedding-garters-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lion and Ball Figurine (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Lion and Ball Figurine (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066977/lion-and-ball-figurine-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067435/pa-german-plate-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Card Purse (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Card Purse (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064627/card-purse-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cobbler's Table with Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Cobbler's Table with Candle Stand (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065161/cobblers-table-with-candle-stand-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Christening Robe (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Christening Robe (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065037/christening-robe-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Fractur: Christening Certificate (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Fractur: Christening Certificate (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066064/fractur-christening-certificate-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Infant's Dress and Shirt (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Infant's Dress and Shirt (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066488/infants-dress-and-shirt-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Valance (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Valance (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072253/valance-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Sampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Sampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070650/sampler-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Barnes
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070226/pitcher-c-1936-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license