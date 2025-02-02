rawpixel
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
antique pencilwater jugwood waterartifactsmokewoodenvintagedesign
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Cafe & Bistro logo template, editable text
Gemel Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
Flask (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
Grotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Refreshing water Instagram post template, editable text
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Drink water Instagram post template, editable text
Harvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Brewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and design
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Brewery's beer fest Instagram story template
Pa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Fishing shop blog banner template
Baking Dish (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
FishuO shop blog banner template
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Brewery's beer fest blog banner template
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Brewery's beer fest Facebook post template
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Pub crawl poster template, editable text and design
Pennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Happy hour Instagram post template, editable text
Olpe (4th century BCE) by Etruscan
Cafe & Bistro logo template, editable text
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Editable dairy products, food digital art
Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Editable dairy products background, food digital art
Harvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
