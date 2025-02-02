Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageantique pencilwater jugwood waterartifactsmokewoodenvintagedesignPitcher (c. 1936) by Yolande DelasserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3125 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCafe logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692697/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066735/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCafe logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695666/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066707/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCafe & Bistro logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959907/cafe-bistro-logo-template-editable-textView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066119/gemel-bottle-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCafe logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695668/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066001/flask-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCafe logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692711/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066236/grotesque-jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938245/refreshing-water-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066721/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseDrink water Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852728/drink-water-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075168/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBrewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648555/brewerys-beer-fest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066655/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCafe logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695672/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseCafe logo template, editable business branding text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692732/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080427/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBrewery's beer fest Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12878710/brewerys-beer-fest-instagram-story-templateView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFishing shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039533/fishing-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseBaking Dish (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064184/baking-dish-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFishuO shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039429/fishuo-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066659/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBrewery's beer fest blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12878696/brewerys-beer-fest-blog-banner-templateView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075551/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseBrewery's beer fest Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12878674/brewerys-beer-fest-facebook-post-templateView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066761/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licensePub crawl poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648649/pub-crawl-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080961/pennsylvania-german-puzzle-jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894083/happy-hour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOlpe (4th century BCE) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151763/olpe-4th-century-bce-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseCafe & Bistro logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952793/cafe-bistro-logo-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075496/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066717/jug-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products background, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415978/editable-dairy-products-background-food-digital-artView licenseHarvester Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075163/harvester-jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license