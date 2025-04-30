rawpixel
Plate (c. 1936) by William Kerby
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Plate (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070287/plate-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView license
Plate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070283/plate-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067426/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829154/thanksgiving-cooking-kits-instagram-post-templateView license
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065365/cup-plate-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Art & wine workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067360/pa-german-dish-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Inkwell (c. 1937) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075324/inkwell-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Cake studio Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596648/cake-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Agnes Karlin and Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067910/pie-plate-c-1936-agnes-karlin-and-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074108/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-templateView license
Plate (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070289/plate-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Baking for beginners Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596472/baking-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070306/plate-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain license
Cat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613934/cat-dining-table-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543100/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Paper Weight (c. 1936) by Vincent Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067502/paper-weight-c-1936-vincent-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Cake making Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597816/cake-making-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067404/pa-german-pie-dish-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829123/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067421/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074222/thanksgiving-dinner-facebook-story-templateView license
Pennsylvania German Dish (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067573/pennsylvania-german-dish-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074053/thanksgiving-dinner-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067363/pa-german-dish-c-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Passover celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067425/pa-german-plate-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Basket (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064229/basket-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596467/healthy-cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067907/pie-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Labor day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824020/labor-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067430/pa-german-plate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887544/baby-shower-card-templateView license
Cup and Saucer (c. 1936) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065374/cup-and-saucer-c-1936-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license