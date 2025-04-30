Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainfoodplatepaintingsphotoPlate (c. 1936) by Florian RokitaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 975 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3327 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070283/plate-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licenseCup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065365/cup-plate-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate (c. 1936) by William Kerbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070286/plate-c-1936-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829154/thanksgiving-cooking-kits-instagram-post-templateView licensePie Plate (c. 1936) by Agnes Karlin and Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067910/pie-plate-c-1936-agnes-karlin-and-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseArt & wine workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067426/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1936) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067360/pa-german-dish-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain licenseCake studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596648/cake-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067363/pa-german-dish-c-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074108/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-templateView licenseOld Nick, the Devil (c. 1936) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067266/old-nick-the-devil-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseBaking for beginners Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596472/baking-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073757/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseCat dining table, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613934/cat-dining-table-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licensePie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067907/pie-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseCake making Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597816/cake-making-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Scotchman (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073887/cigar-store-scotchman-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543100/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065528/doll-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074053/thanksgiving-dinner-blog-banner-templateView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077717/toy-bank-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074222/thanksgiving-dinner-facebook-story-templateView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070289/plate-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829123/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilver Meat Platter (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071240/silver-meat-platter-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075324/inkwell-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070288/plate-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy Cooking Tutorial Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596467/healthy-cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070306/plate-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseLabor day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824020/labor-day-facebook-post-templateView licensePa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067404/pa-german-pie-dish-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887544/baby-shower-card-templateView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license