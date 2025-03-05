rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plate (1936) by J Howard Iams
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainfoodplatepaintingsphotodish
Chilli dishes Instagram post template, editable text
Chilli dishes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465477/chilli-dishes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowl (1937) by J Howard Iams
Bowl (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073125/bowl-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Tea Cup (1936) by J Howard Iams
Tea Cup (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072049/tea-cup-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Glass (1936) by J Howard Iams
Glass (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066137/glass-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067363/pa-german-dish-c-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884654/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070094/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277385/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070105/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804276/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Cup Plate (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065365/cup-plate-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884652/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067360/pa-german-dish-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804056/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Saffron Box (c. 1939) by J Howard Iams
Pa. German Saffron Box (c. 1939) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084155/pa-german-saffron-box-c-1939-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Sushi poster template and design
Sushi poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702581/sushi-poster-template-and-designView license
Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067907/pie-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Salmon Instagram post template, editable text
Salmon Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543187/salmon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067426/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Grilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Grilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543183/grilled-salmon-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glass (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Glass (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066131/glass-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982799/japanese-curry-with-pork-cutlets-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Teapot (1937) by J Howard Iams
Teapot (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077606/teapot-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986705/japanese-curry-with-pork-cutlets-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese curry with pork cutlets, png food illustration, editable design
Japanese curry with pork cutlets, png food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982825/japanese-curry-with-pork-cutlets-png-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Pennsylvania German Dish (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Pennsylvania German Dish (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067573/pennsylvania-german-dish-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982809/japanese-curry-with-pork-cutlets-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
Japanese curry with pork cutlets food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987327/japanese-curry-with-pork-cutlets-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Sausage Stuffer (1936) by J Howard Iams
Sausage Stuffer (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070708/sausage-stuffer-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Healthy food Instagram post template, editable text
Healthy food Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465472/healthy-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067421/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Asian food illustration element, editable design set
Asian food illustration element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993763/asian-food-illustration-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Asian food illustration element, editable design set
Asian food illustration element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993789/asian-food-illustration-element-editable-design-setView license
Pa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmann
Pa. German Pie Dish (c. 1936) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067404/pa-german-pie-dish-c-1936-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license