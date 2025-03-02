rawpixel
Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
tileanimalbirdpatternartwatercolourpublic domainplate
Vintage butterflies iPhone wallpaper, aesthetic grid pattern background
Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Vintage element collage set, editable design template
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Lidded Compote (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Vintage botanical art, customizable social media post template
Vase (Blue and White) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Table Cover (Chenille) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Compote (Blue Urn) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Bread Tray (c. 1937) by Albert Eyth
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Vintage animal frames background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wine Glass (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
World wildlife day blog banner template
Fence Post (c. 1937) by Albert Eyth
Keep the forest wild blog banner template
Cup and Saucer (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
Vintage art with nature elements style, customizable design element set
Iron Bracket (c. 1937) by Albert Eyth
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Sewing Box (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Nature-themed element set collage art, customizable design template
Foot Stool (c. 1936) by Albert Camilli
Nature-themed element collage art set, editable design template
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Bandbox Cover (c. 1936) by Stewart Wheeler
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix design
Pa. German Dish (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
