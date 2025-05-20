Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmodern artphotoRetabla (c. 1936) by Alfonso MirabalOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3234 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChief librarian poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseFind balance editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Bartholomeus Ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22078386/image-paper-face-personView licenseWall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072409/wall-paper-border-c-1936-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor paper mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseBed Hanging (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064249/bed-hanging-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076848/sampler-c-1937-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCovered Compote (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065254/covered-compote-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067520/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseDolls (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065577/dolls-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070077/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ellen Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068159/quilt-c-1936-ellen-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSilk Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Florence Elizabeth Atkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071066/silk-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-florence-elizabeth-atkinsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEmbroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Mae A Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065877/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBarometer (c. 1936) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064227/barometer-c-1936-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseDoll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481967/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Rug Material (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070879/shaker-rug-material-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePiano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067838/piano-decoration-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCrewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065277/crewel-embroidery-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseEagle (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065837/eagle-c-1936-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10259646/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072551/wedding-dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license