Roof Tile (c. 1936) by Cecily Edwards
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Rag Doll (c. 1936) by Cecily Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068205/rag-doll-c-1936-cecily-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Rag Doll Bodice (c. 1936) by Cecily Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068230/rag-doll-bodice-c-1936-cecily-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Cecily Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064586/candlestick-c-1936-cecily-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Mirrored Glass Vase (c. 1936) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067178/mirrored-glass-vase-c-1936-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070925/shaker-work-apron-c-1936-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Creativity takes courage quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713980/creativity-takes-courage-quote-poster-templateView license
Jardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mitten (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067196/mitten-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Pattens (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067562/pattens-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Pattens (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067553/pattens-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hunting Trousers (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066457/hunting-trousers-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom wall editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220490/bathroom-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072493/wax-doll-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Brown Pottery Toby Jug (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070030/brown-pottery-toby-jug-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Ruby Case Glass Rose Jar (c. 1936) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070607/ruby-case-glass-rose-jar-c-1936-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Baptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064219/baptismal-font-with-top-c-1936-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065951/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Ruby Vase (c. 1936) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070610/ruby-vase-c-1936-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Vase (Blue and White) (c. 1936) by Albert Eyth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072292/vase-blue-and-white-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
A Connecticut-type Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065210/connecticut-type-hadley-chest-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123445/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Boy's Suit (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069960/boys-suit-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license