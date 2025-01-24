rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rocking Settee Cradle (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedbenchphoto
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee Couch (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Settee Couch (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070794/settee-couch-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Doll Sleigh (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Doll Sleigh (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074453/doll-sleigh-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Doll with Bisque Head (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065575/doll-with-bisque-head-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074113/cradle-settee-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Glass Compote (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Glass Compote (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066145/glass-compote-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Plate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Plate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070283/plate-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Doll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065510/doll-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Walnut Burl Bowl (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Walnut Burl Bowl (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072447/walnut-burl-bowl-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Judge Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Judge Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066685/judge-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weathercock (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Weathercock (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072497/weathercock-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Porch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
Porch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068028/porch-settee-one-pair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Puppet: Pirate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Puppet: Pirate (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068123/puppet-pirate-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Settee (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070747/settee-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Negro Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Negro Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067237/negro-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
3D minimal living room, interior editable remix
3D minimal living room, interior editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView license
Minstrel Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Minstrel Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067154/minstrel-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template
Travel agency Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747157/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
Settee (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070770/settee-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Green Glass Vase (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
Green Glass Vase (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085987/green-glass-vase-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
Settee (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070750/settee-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license