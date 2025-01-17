Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tableRound Stool (1936) by Verna TallmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 845 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2883 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRanch Chair (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076725/ranch-chair-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseMonstrance (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075921/monstrance-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOld Wood Stool (1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067279/old-wood-stool-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081741/spur-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRag Doll (c. 1936) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068229/rag-doll-c-1936-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFoot Stool (c. 1936) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066051/foot-stool-c-1936-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarved Wooden Indian (1935/1942) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059478/carved-wooden-indian-19351942-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909619/living-room-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseKnitted Doll "Duke" (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075611/knitted-doll-duke-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRag Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076705/rag-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678972/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseBridal Wreath (1935/1942) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069038/bridal-wreath-19351942-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseMan's Beaded Taffeta Necktie (1935/1942) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069354/mans-beaded-taffeta-necktie-19351942-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable, Round Top (c. 1936) by Henry Moorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072010/table-round-top-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680656/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Negro Bride" Puppet (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072797/negro-bride-puppet-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licensePioneer Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076411/pioneer-doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774443/minimal-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePuppet with Opera Glass (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076604/puppet-with-opera-glass-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseKnitted Doll with Flag (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075613/knitted-doll-with-flag-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815515/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseApplique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064623/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license