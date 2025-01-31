rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rutgers Estate and Garden (c. 1936) by Helen Miller
Save
Edit Image
patterngardengrassplantpersonartwatercolorpublic domain
Canvas mockup, editable design
Canvas mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10188811/canvas-mockup-editable-designView license
Parterre Claremont (c. 1936) by Helen Miller
Parterre Claremont (c. 1936) by Helen Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067517/parterre-claremont-c-1936-helen-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jumel Estate #5 (c. 1936) by Virginia Richards
Jumel Estate #5 (c. 1936) by Virginia Richards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066771/jumel-estate-c-1936-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain license
Editable spring garden design element set
Editable spring garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545556/editable-spring-garden-design-element-setView license
Hudson River Estate (c. 1939) by Virginia Richards
Hudson River Estate (c. 1939) by Virginia Richards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083789/hudson-river-estate-c-1939-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain license
Editable spring garden design element set
Editable spring garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545481/editable-spring-garden-design-element-setView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072401/wall-paper-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Editable spring garden design element set
Editable spring garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545625/editable-spring-garden-design-element-setView license
Caster Estate (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Caster Estate (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064669/caster-estate-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445856/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
Wall Paper Border (c. 1936) by Vincent Burzy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072405/wall-paper-border-c-1936-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10645677/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Sperry Gardens (c. 1936) by George Stonehill
Sperry Gardens (c. 1936) by George Stonehill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071773/sperry-gardens-c-1936-george-stonehillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358542/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Schermerhorn Estate (c. 1936) by Helen Miller
Schermerhorn Estate (c. 1936) by Helen Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070712/schermerhorn-estate-c-1936-helen-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197774/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067086/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445845/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072394/wall-paper-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10645708/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Hooked Rug (1936) by James H C Vail
Hooked Rug (1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066438/hooked-rug-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Technology human touch background, modern remake of The Creation of Adam
Technology human touch background, modern remake of The Creation of Adam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901399/technology-human-touch-background-modern-remake-the-creation-adamView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065866/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072393/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain license
Editable charming cottage design element set
Editable charming cottage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595763/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072407/wall-paper-and-border-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain license
Environment conservation earth day remix
Environment conservation earth day remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943444/environment-conservation-earth-day-remixView license
Pewter Ewer (c. 1936) by John Dixon
Pewter Ewer (c. 1936) by John Dixon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067650/pewter-ewer-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain license
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
NYE party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596695/nye-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Community garden week Instagram post template, editable text
Community garden week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995282/community-garden-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067089/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Editable spring garden design element set
Editable spring garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545503/editable-spring-garden-design-element-setView license
Mirror (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
Mirror (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067164/mirror-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10645729/floral-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10358574/floral-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066450/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license