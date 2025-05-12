Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagesamplerplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domainenvelopepaintingsSampler (c. 1936) by Eva WilsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1137 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3621 x 3432 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683997/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseRound Sampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070611/round-sampler-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683995/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070666/sampler-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683737/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070663/sampler-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683736/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070665/sampler-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554461/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076844/sampler-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hibiscus flower frame, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683877/watercolor-yellow-hibiscus-flower-frame-editable-tropical-designView licensePiano Decoration (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067838/piano-decoration-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684001/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseBon Bon Dish (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064380/bon-bon-dish-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634186/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseCostume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Lyman Younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074024/costume-accessory-orange-blossoms-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634183/watercolor-purple-phlox-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067880/image-green-leaves-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683998/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072393/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683999/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseStencilled Wall (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071868/stencilled-wall-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683994/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseBedspread (Details) (c. 1936) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064275/bedspread-details-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634184/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseCostume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074025/costume-accessory-orange-blossoms-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547542/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089270/coverlet-c-1940-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683734/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseQuilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068190/quilt-one-square-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683740/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseGoblet (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066170/goblet-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547593/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseSampler (1935/1942) by LeRoy McCarrelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062656/sampler-19351942-leroy-mccarrelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634181/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070244/pitcher-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Mildred Princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064117/applique-quilt-c-1936-mildred-princeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseLinen Towel - Flower Design (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066959/linen-towel-flower-design-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license