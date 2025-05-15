Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagesamplerenvelopeartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsposterphotoSampler (c. 1936) by Dorothy PostenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1174 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3610 x 3532 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarColor Theory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633161/color-theory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070666/sampler-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11172671/color-theory-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Illustrated Fractur (c. 1939) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084136/pa-german-illustrated-fractur-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseRed envelope poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12816064/red-envelope-poster-templateView licenseManuscript and Miniature (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075794/manuscript-and-miniature-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design workshop poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10709893/interior-design-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBirth Certificate (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085442/birth-certificate-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseWall paint poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670448/wall-paint-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseIngrain Carpet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066507/ingrain-carpet-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseBoost creativity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633493/boost-creativity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Alfonso Morenohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076848/sampler-c-1937-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain licenseAdmission open poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10709537/admission-open-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076853/sampler-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseColor inspiration poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542388/color-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseWall paint poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670785/wall-paint-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSampler (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062654/sampler-19351942-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial gifts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13003621/special-gifts-poster-templateView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070664/sampler-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseInterior designer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667448/interior-designer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074086/coverlet-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseFloral skincare poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731078/floral-skincare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGold Chain (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075044/gold-chain-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseHalf-canopy Carved Bed (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066262/half-canopy-carved-bed-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579347/interior-design-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiniature Cup (Blue) (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075867/miniature-cup-blue-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713973/art-museum-poster-templateView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075831/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10590354/editable-poster-mockup-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072393/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331069/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseCameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073305/cameo-pin-and-ring-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseHalf-canopy Carved Bed (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066264/half-canopy-carved-bed-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075836/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713970/graphic-design-poster-templateView licenseVase (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072288/vase-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license