Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationplatedrawingpaintingSandwich Glass (1936) by Marie FamularoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3279 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseHoney Dish (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066390/honey-dish-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVase (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072289/vase-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSandwich Glass Cup Plate (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070679/sandwich-glass-cup-plate-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLamp Bracket (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066929/lamp-bracket-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster with a smiling woman, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22673991/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseEmbroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065883/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCollar (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065170/collar-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseNature-themed element set collage art, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669355/image-background-png-flower-transparentView licenseEmbroidered Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065878/embroidered-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait Case (1935/1942) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061964/portrait-case-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseEmbroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074673/embroidered-collar-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMirror (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075884/mirror-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSnuff Box (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071674/snuff-box-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licensePaint your life Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834870/paint-your-life-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseFire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074827/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licensePaint your life blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834869/paint-your-life-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrinket Box (1939) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085004/trinket-box-1939-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licensePaint your life Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834871/paint-your-life-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView licenseHat (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseAntique poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716192/antique-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682729/secondhand-decor-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074850/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage black bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495878/editable-vintage-black-bread-backgroundView licenseSponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071771/sponge-cup-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseSunday brunch, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002015/sunday-brunch-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLantern (1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075674/lantern-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseNext Picasso blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834866/next-picasso-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman's Bonnet (1935/1942) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063863/womans-bonnet-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseNext Picasso Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834867/next-picasso-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseHat (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066324/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license