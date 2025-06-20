rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sandwich Glass (1936) by Marie Famularo
Save
Edit Image
artvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationplatedrawingpainting
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Honey Dish (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Honey Dish (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066390/honey-dish-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vase (1936) by Marie Famularo
Vase (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072289/vase-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Sandwich Glass Cup Plate (1936) by Marie Famularo
Sandwich Glass Cup Plate (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070679/sandwich-glass-cup-plate-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp Bracket (1936) by Marie Famularo
Lamp Bracket (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066929/lamp-bracket-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster with a smiling woman, customizable design template
Vintage poster with a smiling woman, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22673991/image-background-transparent-pngView license
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065883/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Collar (1936) by Marie Famularo
Collar (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065170/collar-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Nature-themed element set collage art, customizable design template
Nature-themed element set collage art, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22669355/image-background-png-flower-transparentView license
Embroidered Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065878/embroidered-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait Case (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
Portrait Case (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061964/portrait-case-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Embroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Embroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074673/embroidered-collar-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mirror (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Mirror (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075884/mirror-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Snuff Box (1936) by Marie Famularo
Snuff Box (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071674/snuff-box-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Paint your life Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Paint your life Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834870/paint-your-life-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Fire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Fire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074827/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Paint your life blog banner template, editable text & design
Paint your life blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834869/paint-your-life-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Trinket Box (1939) by Marie Famularo
Trinket Box (1939) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085004/trinket-box-1939-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Paint your life Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Paint your life Instagram story template, customizable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834871/paint-your-life-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView license
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Antique poster template, editable text and design
Antique poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716192/antique-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand decor shop Facebook post template, editable design
Secondhand decor shop Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682729/secondhand-decor-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Fire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
Fire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074850/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage black bread background
Editable vintage black bread background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495878/editable-vintage-black-bread-backgroundView license
Sponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Dana
Sponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071771/sponge-cup-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Sunday brunch, Instagram post template, editable design
Sunday brunch, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002015/sunday-brunch-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Lantern (1937) by Marie Famularo
Lantern (1937) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075674/lantern-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Next Picasso blog banner template, editable text & design
Next Picasso blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834866/next-picasso-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman's Bonnet (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
Woman's Bonnet (1935/1942) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063863/womans-bonnet-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Next Picasso Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Next Picasso Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834867/next-picasso-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066324/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license