Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageornamental illustrationplantpatternartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationSandwich Glass Cup Plate (1936) by Marie FamularoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 985 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3363 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseSandwich Glass (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070675/sandwich-glass-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseHoney Dish (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066390/honey-dish-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseVase (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072289/vase-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseEmbroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065883/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseLamp Bracket (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066929/lamp-bracket-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseEmbroidered Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065878/embroidered-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseSnuff Box (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071674/snuff-box-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseMirror (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075884/mirror-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseHat (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066333/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseHat (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066324/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePortrait Case (1935/1942) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061964/portrait-case-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23436964/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseEmbroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074673/embroidered-collar-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening flyer template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23434829/image-flower-plant-patternView licenseCollar (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065170/collar-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseFire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074827/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23439156/image-flower-plant-aestheticView licenseFire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074850/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseReception invitation poster template, original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23612998/image-flower-plant-patternView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHat (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseLantern (1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075674/lantern-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in yourself Instagram story template, original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23570613/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseInfant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license