rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sconce (c. 1936) by Charles Garjian
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingschandelierlampphotoantique
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274211/luxury-furniture-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Charles Garjian
Side Chair (c. 1936) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071035/side-chair-c-1936-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Editable white photo frame mockup
Editable white photo frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333018/editable-white-photo-frame-mockupView license
Pewter Foot Warmer (c. 1936) by Charles Garjian
Pewter Foot Warmer (c. 1936) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067669/pewter-foot-warmer-c-1936-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064526/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064524/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Toy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles Garjian
Toy Fish (c. 1940) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087020/toy-fish-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Pitch Pail (c. 1940) by Charles Garjian
Pitch Pail (c. 1940) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086464/pitch-pail-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072166/tortoise-shell-lorgnette-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072496/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winter
Lamp (c. 1936) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066881/lamp-c-1936-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Ladies Toilet Set (c. 1936) by William Vergani
Ladies Toilet Set (c. 1936) by William Vergani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066799/ladies-toilet-set-c-1936-william-verganiFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663261/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Goblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian
Goblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075042/goblet-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663185/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Charles Garjian
Mortar (c. 1940) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086396/mortar-c-1940-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788145/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Two Silver Soup Spoons (c. 1936) by Charles Garjian
Two Silver Soup Spoons (c. 1936) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072242/two-silver-soup-spoons-c-1936-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook story template
Happy holidays Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787828/happy-holidays-facebook-story-templateView license
Vase Stand (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
Vase Stand (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072312/vase-stand-c-1936-otto-hakeFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Lantern (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Lantern (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066921/lantern-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tin Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Tin Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086956/tin-candle-sconce-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Candle Sconce (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Candle Sconce (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064507/candle-sconce-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Carved Ornament (1935/1942) by Charles Garjian
Carved Ornament (1935/1942) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059447/carved-ornament-19351942-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486963/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candelabrum (c. 1937) by Robert W R Taylor
Candelabrum (c. 1937) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073303/candelabrum-c-1937-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Funnel (c. 1936) by Charles Garjian
Funnel (c. 1936) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066103/funnel-c-1936-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license