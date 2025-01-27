rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Secretary Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsdeskphoto
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"General Cass Table" (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
"General Cass Table" (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064015/general-cass-table-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Secretary (c. 1936) by Leon Witt
Secretary (c. 1936) by Leon Witt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070736/secretary-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065440/desk-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Secretary (1936) by Arsen Maralian
Secretary (1936) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070724/secretary-1936-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076993/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Leon Witt
Chest (c. 1936) by Leon Witt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064941/chest-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Old Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Irving I Smith
Chest (c. 1936) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064943/chest-c-1936-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077009/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Scrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Scrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070722/scrutoir-butlers-desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066354/highboy-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Mahogany Desk with Bookcase Top (1936) by George Loughridge
Mahogany Desk with Bookcase Top (1936) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067003/mahogany-desk-with-bookcase-top-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license