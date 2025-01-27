Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsdeskphotoSecretary Desk (c. 1936) by Eugene CroeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3027 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"General Cass Table" (c. 1936) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064015/general-cass-table-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Leon Witthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070736/secretary-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065440/desk-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseSecretary (1936) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070724/secretary-1936-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067381/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076993/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067345/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Leon Witthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064941/chest-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Dresser (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067277/old-dresser-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseGrow flower Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064943/chest-c-1936-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077009/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070722/scrutoir-butlers-desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseHighboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066354/highboy-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseMahogany Desk with Bookcase Top (1936) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067003/mahogany-desk-with-bookcase-top-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design consultant blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license