Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartfurniturepublic domaindrawingsbenchphotocc0Settee (1936) by John DieterichOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3170 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseChest (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064922/chest-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070763/settee-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain license3D cute fox at a bus stop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397108/cute-fox-bus-stop-editable-remixView licenseSofa (1935/1942) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063266/sofa-19351942-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseSlow living poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667603/slow-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePier Table (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067924/pier-table-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSofa (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071668/sofa-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licensePier Table (c. 1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067945/pier-table-c-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licenseSide Board (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070982/side-board-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070752/settee-c-1936-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseSlow living Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643172/slow-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePorch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068028/porch-settee-one-pair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979804/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064924/chest-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licensePeople talking, park illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10729157/people-talking-park-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070747/settee-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979267/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseClock (c. 1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065148/clock-c-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979232/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseMission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067201/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979054/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseBench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064294/bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979050/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSewing Settee (1935/1942) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069593/sewing-settee-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979098/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071692/sofa-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981207/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070770/settee-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979102/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseMelodeon (c. 1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067132/melodeon-c-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979230/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981264/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1937) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076103/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1937-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain license