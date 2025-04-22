Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchphotoantiqueSettee (c. 1936) by Alfred WalbeckOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 983 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3354 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseDropleaf Table (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065823/dropleaf-table-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070747/settee-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseSettee Couch (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070794/settee-couch-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSettee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView licensePorch Settee (one of a pair) (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068028/porch-settee-one-pair-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077551/table-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseSenior care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Florence Choatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071725/sofa-c-1936-florence-choateFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066990/lowboy-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseColonial Mirror (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073960/colonial-mirror-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSettee-Sofa (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076905/settee-sofa-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453049/spring-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070750/settee-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071731/sofa-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSettee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081409/settee-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseGreen & clean Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590918/green-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070763/settee-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseQueen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076641/queen-anne-settee-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSettee (c. 1942) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088680/settee-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseBeige home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670858/beige-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseCradle (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070141/cradle-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licensePermission to rest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453282/permission-rest-poster-templateView licenseChest-Settee-Table-Comb (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064957/chest-settee-table-comb-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain license