Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingschairSettle-table (c. 1936) by Arthur JohnsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 970 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3310 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChippendale Mahogany Side Chair (1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065014/chippendale-mahogany-side-chair-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSettee (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070750/settee-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071028/side-chair-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMirror (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067164/mirror-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (1937) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077114/side-chair-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059542/chair-19351942-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseChair (c. 1936) by George Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064847/chair-c-1936-george-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064140/armchair-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986638/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071014/side-chair-c-1936-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064127/armchair-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761318/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071698/sofa-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761413/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCombination Table and Chair (as chair) (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079382/combination-table-and-chair-as-chair-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMirror (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067169/mirror-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarver Armchair (1936) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064658/carver-armchair-1936-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987797/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070995/side-chair-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986873/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071012/side-chair-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986632/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseLowboy (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067007/lowboy-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986649/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (one of six) (1936) by Alfred Nasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071042/side-chair-one-six-1936-alfred-nasonFree Image from public domain license