Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsbeddeskSewing Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas GoridOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2969 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseSide Board (1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070987/side-board-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseModern bedroom editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682245/modern-bedroom-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseConsole Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065202/console-table-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable bedroom interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183254/wall-mockup-editable-bedroom-interior-designView licenseTip Table (Hutch) (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072131/tip-table-hutch-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseHutch Table (c. 1939) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083792/hutch-table-c-1939-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670189/bedroom-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseTea Table (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072086/tea-table-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic study room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818954/aesthetic-study-room-interior-remixView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064127/armchair-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064147/armchair-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseLady's Writing Cabinet (c. 1953) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088876/ladys-writing-cabinet-c-1953-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065440/desk-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom wall mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983366/bedroom-wall-mockup-editable-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067007/lowboy-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMirror (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067165/mirror-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseCushion pillow case mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13208870/cushion-pillow-case-mockup-editable-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066990/lowboy-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseSleep hygiene Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443352/sleep-hygiene-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072009/table-occasional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSofa (1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071690/sofa-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMirror (c. 1936) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067181/mirror-c-1936-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (Drop-leaf) (1936) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072013/table-drop-leaf-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseLamp shade mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212109/lamp-shade-mockup-editable-designView licenseSofa (1935/1942) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063268/sofa-19351942-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room furniture mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669373/minimal-living-room-furniture-mockup-editable-designView licenseChest (1935/1942) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069178/chest-19351942-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseDressing Glass (c. 1936) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065812/dressing-glass-c-1936-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14216642/architecture-magazine-cover-templateView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license