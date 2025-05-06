rawpixel
Sewing Box (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
artwatercolorpublic domainplatepaintingsbagboxphoto
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Pennsylvania German Dish (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
Pa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Fantasy cloud whale background, customizable aesthetic illustration remix
Wood Blocks (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Shopping gift card template
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Chocolate gift box Instagram post template
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Wallpaper Used as Bandbox Covering (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Purse (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
Cow Bell #4 (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Organic food poster template
Miniature Basket (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
Cow Bell #6 (With Star) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Christmas gift Instagram post template
Patch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Giveaway Instagram post template
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Christmas collection Facebook post template
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
