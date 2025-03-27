Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphotoShaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Frances CohenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1095 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3452 x 3782 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Abe Lincoln (c. 1936) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065949/figurehead-abe-lincoln-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070802/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Alice Stearnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070800/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Smock and Trousers (c. 1936) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067048/mans-smock-and-trousers-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079861/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from "Union" (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079890/figurehead-from-union-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064602/cap-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079888/figurehead-rembrandt-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePiece of Shag (c. 1936) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067909/piece-shag-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseWax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072493/wax-doll-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079878/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065527/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076937/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064391/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064597/cap-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992031/image-white-background-paper-cartoonView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064408/bonnet-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076934/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBaby Costume (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064179/baby-costume-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license