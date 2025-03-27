rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphoto
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Abe Lincoln (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead: Abe Lincoln (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065949/figurehead-abe-lincoln-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070802/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070800/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Smock and Trousers (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
Man's Smock and Trousers (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067048/mans-smock-and-trousers-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079861/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead from "Union" (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead from "Union" (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079890/figurehead-from-union-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064602/cap-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead of Rembrandt (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079888/figurehead-rembrandt-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Piece of Shag (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
Piece of Shag (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067909/piece-shag-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072493/wax-doll-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079878/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065527/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076937/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064391/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064597/cap-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992031/image-white-background-paper-cartoonView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064408/bonnet-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076934/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Baby Costume (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Baby Costume (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064179/baby-costume-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license