rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphoto
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Rug (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
Shaker Rug (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070877/shaker-rug-c-1936-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070802/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070798/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064602/cap-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
Mannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087913/mannequin-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072493/wax-doll-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Unicorn (c. 1937) by Alice Stearns
Unicorn (c. 1937) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077820/unicorn-c-1937-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065527/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076937/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064391/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064597/cap-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064408/bonnet-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076934/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Baby Costume (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Baby Costume (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064179/baby-costume-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doorstop Doll (c. 1936) by Rosa Burger
Doorstop Doll (c. 1936) by Rosa Burger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065610/doorstop-doll-c-1936-rosa-burgerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Infirmary Cap (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Shaker Infirmary Cap (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070835/shaker-infirmary-cap-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992031/image-white-background-paper-cartoonView license
Indian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
Indian Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080288/indian-weather-vane-c-1938-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Shawl (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Shaker Shawl (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070894/shaker-shawl-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license