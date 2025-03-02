rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphoto
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Costume (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Woman's Costume (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072625/womans-costume-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Man's Collar (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Man's Collar (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070862/shaker-mans-collar-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Knitted Glove (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Knitted Glove (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066778/knitted-glove-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Rug Material (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Rug Material (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070879/shaker-rug-material-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070800/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Textile (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Textile (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070904/shaker-textile-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070798/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden "Mercury" Figure (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Wooden "Mercury" Figure (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072667/wooden-mercury-figure-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Silk Kerchief (1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Silk Kerchief (1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070888/shaker-silk-kerchief-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Cap (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064602/cap-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Trail Board (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Trail Board (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072174/trail-board-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074765/figurehead-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Garden Figure (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
Wooden Garden Figure (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078289/wooden-garden-figure-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072493/wax-doll-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992031/image-white-background-paper-cartoonView license
Figurehead from "Indian Princess" (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead from "Indian Princess" (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074776/figurehead-from-indian-princess-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065527/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076937/shaker-bonnet-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license