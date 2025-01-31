rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Chair Finials and Ball & Socket Foot (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsballfootchairphoto
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686800/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Mushroom Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Mushroom Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070866/shaker-mushroom-rocker-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Beer time Instagram story template, editable text
Beer time Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543317/beer-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Child's Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Child's Rocker (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070815/shaker-childs-rocker-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Beer time Instagram post template, editable text
Beer time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617286/beer-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070818/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy email header template, editable text
Sports injury physiotherapy email header template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805721/sports-injury-physiotherapy-email-header-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070834/shaker-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy poster template, editable text & design
Sports injury physiotherapy poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805728/sports-injury-physiotherapy-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker School Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker School Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070876/shaker-school-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy flyer template, editable text & design
Sports injury physiotherapy flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805724/sports-injury-physiotherapy-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070893/shaker-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy Twitter ad template, editable text
Sports injury physiotherapy Twitter ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805719/sports-injury-physiotherapy-twitter-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Kitchen Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Kitchen Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070851/shaker-kitchen-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy Instagram post template, editable social media design
Sports injury physiotherapy Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722140/png-accident-athelete-backView license
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070892/shaker-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy social story template, editable text
Sports injury physiotherapy social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722438/sports-injury-physiotherapy-social-story-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070922/shaker-wash-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy blog banner template, editable design
Sports injury physiotherapy blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722439/sports-injury-physiotherapy-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070819/shaker-chest-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Car race Instagram post template
Car race Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444098/car-race-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Tailor's Work Bench (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Tailor's Work Bench (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070896/shaker-tailors-work-bench-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Golden hour poster template
Golden hour poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443787/golden-hour-poster-templateView license
Shaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Shaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070817/shaker-clock-hanger-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Football Instagram post template, editable text and design
Football Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610417/football-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Shaker Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077010/shaker-side-chair-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Magical forest poster template
Magical forest poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444058/magical-forest-poster-templateView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071858/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
FHM Instagram post template
FHM Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444498/fhm-instagram-post-templateView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071863/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Beer time poster template
Beer time poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713178/beer-time-poster-templateView license
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071861/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
30 day challenge Instagram story template, editable text
30 day challenge Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680806/day-challenge-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
Foot Scraper (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066047/foot-scraper-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain license
Editable sport socks mockup sportswear design
Editable sport socks mockup sportswear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393762/editable-sport-socks-mockup-sportswear-designView license
Wall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072448/wall-stencil-copy-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Fitness poster template, editable text and design
Fitness poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915196/fitness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065985/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Fitness blog banner template, editable text
Fitness blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915207/fitness-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Stencilled Ballroom (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Ballroom (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071853/stencilled-ballroom-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license