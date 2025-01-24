Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourbuildingfurniturewallpublic domainpaintingsShaker Clock Hanger (c. 1936) by Ray HoldenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 949 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3240 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseShaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070819/shaker-chest-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070818/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration over Doorway, Facade of Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070562/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom chalkboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseWooden Panel (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072689/wooden-panel-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBuilt-in Drawers and Cupboards (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078766/built-in-drawers-and-cupboards-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408962/wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licenseBuilt-in Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078771/built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseDonate today Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597111/donate-today-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070858/shaker-kitchen-piece-with-tray-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081438/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest-Settee-Table-Comb (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064957/chest-settee-table-comb-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHartford Cupboard (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066309/hartford-cupboard-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable bedroom wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887025/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView licenseUtensil Holder (c. 1936) by Franklin C Moyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072259/utensil-holder-c-1936-franklin-moyanFree Image from public domain licenseDonate to charity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597194/donate-charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWall Stencil (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072449/wall-stencil-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520195/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070722/scrutoir-butlers-desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseOne of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067286/one-original-inside-doors-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7496957/photo-frame-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseShaker Cupboard with Drawers (c. 1936) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070813/shaker-cupboard-with-drawers-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseA sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963527/sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Tailor's Work Bench (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070896/shaker-tailors-work-bench-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseSmart TV screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598730/smart-screen-editable-mockupView licenseShaker Small Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077020/shaker-small-corner-cupboard-c-1937-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licenseGrandfather's Clock (Old Pine) (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066206/grandfathers-clock-old-pine-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541227/picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1936) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070797/shaker-cabinet-c-1936-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Stencil (copy) (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072448/wall-stencil-copy-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license