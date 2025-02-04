Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleafartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscomputerShaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard WeldOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3276 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLaptop screen & picture frame mockup, editable interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10929388/laptop-screen-picture-frame-mockup-editable-interior-designView licenseDining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065471/dining-room-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Fall forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453351/watercolor-fall-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaker Cupboard with Drawers (c. 1936) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070813/shaker-cupboard-with-drawers-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom furniture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526441/bedroom-furniture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Fall forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453347/watercolor-fall-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDrop-leaf Table (1936) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065821/drop-leaf-table-1936-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTable (Drop-leaf) (1936) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072013/table-drop-leaf-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseRest & relax blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571629/rest-relax-blog-banner-templateView licenseTea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571630/summer-holiday-blog-banner-templateView licenseShaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070890/shaker-small-table-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747513/leaf-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseComputer desktop screen mockup, editable digital device designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819977/computer-desktop-screen-mockup-editable-digital-device-designView licenseShaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070922/shaker-wash-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081436/shaker-desk-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licensePotted plants Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614753/potted-plants-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDrop-Leaf Table (1936) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065824/drop-leaf-table-1936-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplant podcast Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614527/houseplant-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDrop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Autumn forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459722/watercolor-autumn-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081486/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseModern living room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670559/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseHeart and Crown Chair (c. 1936) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066335/heart-and-crown-chair-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border watercolor desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747029/leaf-border-watercolor-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseDrop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065828/drop-leaf-table-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border blue desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747010/leaf-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070834/shaker-desk-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseButterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064445/butterfly-table-c-1936-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain licenseLeaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747076/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseTavern Table (1936) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072052/tavern-table-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14512643/bedroom-sale-blog-banner-templateView licensePa. German Table (c. 1937) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076194/pa-german-table-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseSummer drink blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536689/summer-drink-blog-banner-templateView licenseShaker Kitchen Table (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070851/shaker-kitchen-table-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license