Shaker Lap Desk (c. 1936) by Irving I Smith
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Shaker Wash Stand with Drawers (1935/1942) by Irving I Smith
Wooden architecture poster template
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Olive house Instagram post template, editable text
Chest (c. 1936) by Irving I Smith
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Desk (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
Drop-Leaf Table (1936) by Henry Granet
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Shaker Drop-leaf Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shaker Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
Secretary (1937) by Irving I Smith
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Shaker Small Table (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shaker Chest (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
Handmade toys poster template
Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Laptop screen & picture frame mockup, editable interior design
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Dresser or Cupboard (1936) by Irving I Smith
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Drop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wenger
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Two Slat Chair (c. 1936) by Irving I Smith
