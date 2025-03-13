Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandkerchiefartwatercolourmanspublic domainpaintingsbagphotoShaker Man's Handkerchief (c. 1936) by George ConstantineOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1044 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3510 x 3053 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070850/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseShaker Man's Collar (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070862/shaker-mans-collar-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10498157/tote-bag-editable-mockupView licenseShaker Rug (c. 1936) by Alice Stearnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070877/shaker-rug-c-1936-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain licenseShopping guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCushion Top (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065379/cushion-top-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Woolen Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062868/shaker-woolen-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070846/shaker-mans-coat-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Tablecloth (c. 1936) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070889/shaker-tablecloth-c-1936-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseStraw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086884/straw-bee-hive-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseMen's necktie editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13015933/mens-necktie-editable-mockupView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Madeline Arnoldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064102/applique-quilt-c-1936-madeline-arnoldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Walter Pylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068116/purse-c-1936-walter-pyleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePlate of Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067989/plate-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598063/big-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHandbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080106/handbag-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseFireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065964/fireplace-kettle-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag mockup, African American model editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051491/tote-bag-mockup-african-american-model-editable-designView licenseEmbroidery on Pillow (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065903/embroidery-pillow-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681514/big-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086045/historical-printed-cotton-c-1940-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681497/big-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070146/coverlet-fragment-c-1936-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687176/adventure-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license