rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Man's Handkerchief (c. 1936) by George Constantine
Save
Edit Image
handkerchiefartwatercolourmanspublic domainpaintingsbagphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070850/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
Shaker Man's Collar (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Man's Collar (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070862/shaker-mans-collar-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Tote bag editable mockup
Tote bag editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10498157/tote-bag-editable-mockupView license
Shaker Rug (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
Shaker Rug (c. 1936) by Alice Stearns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070877/shaker-rug-c-1936-alice-stearnsFree Image from public domain license
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cushion Top (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Cushion Top (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065379/cushion-top-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Woolen Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Woolen Rug (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062868/shaker-woolen-rug-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070846/shaker-mans-coat-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Tablecloth (c. 1936) by George Constantine
Shaker Tablecloth (c. 1936) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070889/shaker-tablecloth-c-1936-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Straw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Straw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086884/straw-bee-hive-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Men's necktie editable mockup
Men's necktie editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13015933/mens-necktie-editable-mockupView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Madeline Arnold
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Madeline Arnold
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064102/applique-quilt-c-1936-madeline-arnoldFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Walter Pyle
Purse (c. 1936) by Walter Pyle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068116/purse-c-1936-walter-pyleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Plate of Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Plate of Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067989/plate-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Big sale blog banner template, editable text
Big sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598063/big-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Handbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
Handbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080106/handbag-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Fireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Fireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065964/fireplace-kettle-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Tote bag mockup, African American model editable design
Tote bag mockup, African American model editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051491/tote-bag-mockup-african-american-model-editable-designView license
Embroidery on Pillow (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Embroidery on Pillow (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065903/embroidery-pillow-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Big sale Instagram post template, editable text
Big sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681514/big-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkins
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086045/historical-printed-cotton-c-1940-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Big sale Instagram story template, editable text
Big sale Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681497/big-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrich
Coverlet Fragment (c. 1936) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070146/coverlet-fragment-c-1936-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Adventure quote Instagram post template
Adventure quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687176/adventure-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license